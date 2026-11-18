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A press report on Wednesday revealed Milan's stance on signing Brazilian Endrick, the Real Madrid star, in January.

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Endrick, 20, has hinted he could leave Real Madrid in the upcoming winter transfer window. Several clubs are keen, Milan and Roma among them, according to numerous press reports.

The Brazilian striker spoke after starring for his country against Singapore, scoring once and setting up another. It was a display that put the spotlight back on his talent, amid questions over why he isn't playing regularly for Real Madrid.

Brazilian channel TNT Sports reported in the past few hours that Milan don't want Endrick on loan. They want him permanently, and talks have already begun between all parties: Milan, Real Madrid and the player's agents.

The channel puts Milan's offer at 70 million euros: 60 million euros fixed and 10 million euros in add-ons.

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Real Madrid, the Brazilian outlet adds, want two clauses in the deal. The first is a buy-back option for 85 million euros, and the second would let them match any future offer.

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That's the story in Brazil. In Italy, however, "Eurosport" reported the opposite: Milan have ruled Endrick out. According to the network, the Italian club's new target is Nicolò Tresoldi, the 22-year-old Club Brugge striker.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, meanwhile, says Nicolò Tresoldi wants to fulfil his childhood dream of playing for AC Milan.

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The paper claims that proved decisive. Milan ruled out Endrick to focus on Tresoldi, whom Club Brugge value at 60 million euros.

A difficult period for Endrick at Real Madrid

Endrick is going through a tough time at Real Madrid. He has played just 141 minutes in all competitions this season, with a muscle injury at the start of the campaign hampering his start.

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He has fallen out of contention for a starting place. Competition up front is fierce, Kylian Mbappé ranks high among Mourinho's options, and the Portuguese coach has plenty of other attacking solutions at his disposal.

Last season Endrick had to look elsewhere for minutes, joining French side Lyon on loan for the second half of the campaign.

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It worked. He scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in 21 matches for the French club, totalling 1663 minutes, proof that he can make a difference when he plays regularly.

Mourinho doesn't seem keen to let him go, despite the offers and growing interest in his services. He has previously spoken very positively about the player's potential, insisting he has an exceptional future.

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The Portuguese coach has already sent a firm message to interested clubs. In earlier comments, he said: "Forget it, the player is very important to us, and any club that wants to sign him will have to deal with me."