The future of Firas Al-Buraikan has become one of the hottest issues at Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia. It's not down to any desire from the player to leave. It's the circumstances around the club right now that could turn one of their most important stars into a tempting target for rivals at any moment.

Al-Buraikan's name was offered to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia during the last winter transfer window. The Boss chose not to pursue the deal at the time, lacking the necessary budget, even though a number of officials were convinced by the qualities of the Al-Ahli striker.

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The release clause changes the equation

Firas Al-Buraikan has a release clause in his contract worth 45 million riyals. That figure looks far from impossible for clubs with serious financial muscle, especially if they view the player as a genuine technical addition to their project.

Reports are now circulating that Al-Hilal could move again, and Al-Qadsiah are interested too. If any club decides to trigger the clause, Al-Buraikan's situation could become one of the biggest headlines of the transfer window.

Al-Ahli required to act

The problem for Al-Ahli isn't the interest itself, a natural thing with any shining star. The real crisis is the instability gripping the club lately, both in the coaching setup and the administrative atmosphere, which could hand other clubs the chance to exploit the situation.

Al-Ahli's management must close this file quickly. They can renew their faith in the player and hand him a bigger role in the new project, or clearly confirm their commitment to him. Let the uncertainty drag on and Al-Buraikan becomes a time bomb liable to explode at any moment, especially with the new season fast approaching.