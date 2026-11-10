The past few months have been anything but easy for Kylian Mbappé. He swallowed the disappointment of losing out on the Ballon d'Or, landed in a swirl of controversy over his trip to China, then picked up a knee injury to round off his troubles. Yet the France captain returns to the Les Bleus camp wearing a different face, with Zinedine Zidane drawing up a special plan to help him rediscover his best form.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", Mbappé arrived back at Clairefontaine in high spirits, seemingly having shaken off the pressures of a difficult spell. That run saw him finish second in the Ballon d'Or race behind Harry Kane by just 28 points, with the row over his China trip bubbling alongside it.

Reinforcing that picture were the words of Ibrahima Konaté, his team-mate at Real Madrid, who reassured fans about Mbappé's state of mind and insisted the forward is enjoying a strong period of influential performances.

Konaté told "Le Parisien": "Kylian is in a very good psychological state, and we have seen that in the last few matches, as he has been decisive and very important. He also still retains the same enthusiasm for life, and I think you notice that."

The positive signs run deeper than the striker's mood. Zidane plans to hand him a tactical role that suits his strengths, having backed away from using him on the left wing during the previous international break. This time he will fix Mbappé in the centre-forward slot he prefers.

Zidane has confirmed Mbappé will get the chance to play in his favoured position during the current camp. It is a move that could keep his brilliance flowing, particularly given his record of 11 goals in his last nine internationals and 17 goals in 16 matches for Real Madrid this season.

A warm welcome greeted the Les Bleus captain from the fans at Clairefontaine. He looked relaxed in training, smiling and back to his cheerful self, a scene that suggests he has shrugged off much of the weight hanging over him lately.

France now prepare to face Italy and Turkey. The hope is that Mbappé will seize on Zidane's backing and turn that tactical confidence into a performance worthy of his name, proof that he is finally back to his usual level.