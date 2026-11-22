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Borussia Dortmund are impressively solid in defence and avoid a slip-up that once seemed almost inevitable. But their pragmatism also leaves little room for error.

"We hardly allowed anything at the back and were very solid. That's a strength; we have the best defence in Germany," Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck told DAZN after Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach . He added one caveat to his claim: "I don't know how it is in Europe."

Schlotterbeck is right about Germany. Dortmund have conceded just seven goals in ten games, giving them the Bundesliga's best defence ahead of Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg, who have conceded ten each. Arsenal had a better record across Europe's top five leagues when Schlotterbeck gave his interview, but the Gunners conceded twice in a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United later on Saturday evening. They have now also conceded seven goals, albeit in 11 games, one more than Dortmund.

On total goals conceded, Schlotterbeck can drop the "I don't know": Dortmund share the best defensive record in Europe's five strongest leagues with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Defensive stability underpins Dortmund's strong position

The defensive stability coach Niko Kovac has brought to Dortmund again laid the foundation for three crucial points in Mönchengladbach. The win felt doubly satisfying: after Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against 1. FC Köln on Friday , Dortmund moved past the record champions to top the table after ten matchdays. They have 24 points. Only twice in their long history, in the title-winning season of 2010/11 and again in 2013/14, have they had more at this stage. Dortmund have also kept six league clean sheets in 2026/27.

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The largely uninspiring win against Gladbach, including a poor first half, stood out for another reason. In recent years, Dortmund had tended to squander just these sorts of chances after a Bayern slip-up. This time they faced the bottom side, grateful for every point and eager to claim bonus points against a top team in their relegation battle.

Gladbach played with enormous aggression in the first half, and the runners-up struggled early on. "We weren't sharp enough in the first half and gave the ball away too easily too often," match-winner Felix Nmecha, who was in fine form, told Sky. Schlotterbeck was equally critical: "An extremely sluggish first half, lots of technical mistakes, sloppy passing."

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The Germany international partly blamed the recent international break: "We were travelling all over Europe, and also Asia and Africa, and only came back together on Thursday. Sometimes things are a bit sluggish as a result," said Schlotterbeck. Dortmund nonetheless stayed solid at the back throughout. They stood firm in an occasionally heated Borussia-Park and stepped up two gears on the ball after the break.

Dortmund improve and get the luck they need

Kovac played his part, bringing on Waldemar Anton, who had been injured during the international break, for Joane Gadou, who had struggled at times. Anton helped Dortmund gain a foothold. They took greater control, pinned the hosts back and stayed patient. Nmecha's deserved winner arrived in the 80th minute, though Gladbach goalkeeper Daniel Batz looked very unfortunate. That, too, could serve as a warning to Bayern Munich: Dortmund are getting the luck they need this season.

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Dortmund also have a coach who "keeps getting his decisions right", as Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann said afterwards. After a little over 70 minutes, Kovac took off centre-forward Fabio Silva and dribbler Konstantinos Karetsas, replacing them with the experienced Marcel Sabitzer and top prospect Mathis Albert. Both brought energy and played a part in the winner: Albert took on his man down the left and sent the ball into the penalty area, where Sabitzer cleverly laid it off to Nmecha amid the crowd of players.

"They find ways to win games," Hamann said of Dortmund's current efficiency. Kovac, though, was keen to stress: "the results are going our way. But I also think we dominate and control games. It's not as if we've been lucky to win games like these; we've deserved to win them."

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One alarming statistic concerns Dortmund

Yet Kovac is concerned by a pattern in most of Dortmund's seven league wins this season. "We basically always waste the first half," the 55-year-old told DAZN. That weakness surfaced again in Mönchengladbach.

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Dortmund last scored a first-half Bundesliga goal more than two months ago. In mid-September, Fabio Silva gave them the lead in the fifth minute of a 3-0 win against SC Paderborn. Every Dortmund league goal since then has come after the break. In all, they have scored only three of their 17 Bundesliga goals this season in the first half.

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"We manage to score the goals in the second half and steer the game in the right direction. But I'd like my players to manage that in the first half as well," Kovac warned. Dortmund leave themselves little room for error. They will not always have the patience to wait, their opponents will not always be as toothless in attack as Gladbach were for long stretches, and luck will not always help them to three points.

Kovac's pragmatism suits Dortmund

"If you want games to open up," Kovac continued, raising a warning finger, "then you have to try to score a goal as quickly as possible, perhaps follow it with a second. Then you get the space. If it stays 0-0 for a long time, the opposition are very compact, they sit deep, and you have to find a way through first. We have to work on that and improve."

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For now, the pragmatism Kovac has instilled suits Dortmund, despite calls for more spectacle. "It was important for us to win the first game after the international break — Gladbach were able to train properly throughout, while we couldn't (because Dortmund had so many players on international duty, editor's note). We managed that today, but nothing more," explained Kovac. If there is something to celebrate at the end of May, no one will ask how Dortmund secured those three points in Mönchengladbach half a year earlier.