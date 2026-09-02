The Saudi Roshn League association dealt a heavy blow to Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi as it unveiled the competition's best awards for last August.

Ange Postecoglou walked away with the best coach award. The Al-Nassr boss came out on top when the Roshn League association revealed its winners for last August.

Postecoglou steered Al-Nassr to four straight wins to open their Roshn League campaign. His players scored 12 goals along the way, a rate of three per match, while conceding just three at the other end.

Impressive numbers, but not enough for top spot. Al-Nassr sit second on goal difference behind Al-Hilal, whose players netted 15 times, nearing four goals a match, and also shipped three.

Inzaghi may have missed out on the coaching prize, but his Portuguese star Ruben Neves scooped the best player award for last August.

Neves shone across the opening four rounds of the Roshn League. He started every match, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Another Al-Hilal name made the list too. Moroccan star Yassine Bono claimed the best goalkeeper award for last August.

Bono featured in Al-Hilal's first four matches, conceding three goals but keeping two clean sheets.

He wasn't the only goalkeeper honoured. Hamed Al-Shanqiti, the Al-Khaleej stopper on loan from Al-Ittihad, took the best promising player award for last August.

Just 21, Al-Shanqiti played in Al-Khaleej's first four matches, conceding five goals and failing to keep a clean sheet.

Rarely do two goalkeepers feature in the Roshn League's monthly awards. Bono took best goalkeeper and Al-Shanqiti snatched the best promising player prize.