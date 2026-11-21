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Salem Al-Dawsari, the captain of Saudi side Al-Hilal, will not be able to play for the team in their AFC Champions League Elite match against Uzbek side Neftchi, following the shock he suffered at the end of last week.

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Al-Hilal travel to Neftchi on Monday for the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage, with the West group fixture taking place at the Istiqlol Stadium in the Uzbek city of Fergana.

Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiyah reports that Al-Hilal's Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi has left Salem Al-Dawsari out of the squad flying to Uzbekistan on Saturday evening for the Asian fixture.

The reason? According to the paper, Al-Dawsari isn't fully ready, particularly after a gruelling journey back from Bangkok, where he attended the Asia's best awards ceremony for 2026.

He went straight back into Al-Hilal's team training on Saturday at the Al-Majdiya Sports Centre in Riyadh. Inzaghi still chose to rest him after the Bangkok trip.

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Thursday's ceremony took place at the Aksra Theatre King Power in the Thai capital, which also hosted the event in 2017. Organisers handed out prizes in 19 different categories.

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The headline award was Asian Player of the Year. Al-Dawsari was in contention alongside Al-Ahli striker Firas Al-Buraikan and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper.

Both Saudis missed out. Beiranvand took the prize, becoming the first Iranian to win it in 22 years and the first goalkeeper ever to claim it.

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Al-Dawsari had already won it in 2022 and 2025, and a third triumph would have made him the first player in history to achieve the feat.

He was the first Saudi to win the award twice, and only the fourth player overall, after Qatar's Akram Afif in 2019 and 2023, Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata in 1997 and 1998, and Uzbekistan's Server Djeparov in 2008 and 2011.

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Injury has dogged him since the start of the season, following the surgery he underwent after playing for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

As a result, the Al-Hilal captain has managed only 3 matches this term: 2 off the bench and just one start, in which he scored his only goal.

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Then, just as he'd recovered, the curse struck again. A fresh knee injury before the last international break kept him out of the Saudi national team's camp in the Qatari capital, Doha.

This is Al-Dawsari's final season at Al-Hilal. His contract expires next June, and uncertainty still surrounds his position on a renewal.