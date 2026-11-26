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Trouble broke out in Batumi, Georgia, where Besiktas and Hapoel Beer Sheva were playing their Europa League matchday five fixture at a neutral venue. Officials suspended the match in the 25th minute of the first half after clashes broke out in the stands at the Batumi Arena.

The clashes began after Besiktas supporters, according to Sky, displayed and waved a Palestinian flag towards the Israeli fans. Georgian police then made their first charge, prompting Turkish supporters to clash with the away fans and throw seats.

One Besiktas fan was brought onto the pitch as paramedics arrived with a stretcher. They then carried the supporter off the pitch. Players went over to the most agitated sections of the crowd to try to calm things down, but more objects flew from the upper stands. Danish referee Krogh called for calm from the players and officially suspended the match, sending them back to the dressing rooms.

The match had already been moved to a neutral venue across the border in Georgia, at the suggestion of the Turkish authorities, in an attempt to ease the considerable tension between the two sets of supporters before the game. Turkish fans in particular had expressed strong hostility towards the Israeli population over well-known political events, rather than towards the opposing team.

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The trip to Georgia had not started well for the Turkish side, coached by Italian Vincenzo Italiano and featuring former Juventus players Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti. Both started the match on the bench.



The plane carrying the team was struck by several lightning bolts and experienced severe turbulence. It had to make an emergency landing, and the team arrived late in Georgia, missing the official lunch with UEFA.

Trabzonspor expressed solidarity with Besiktas and their supporters in an official statement: "We do not accept Turkish teams being deprived of the right to play home matches in their own country and in front of their own fans against occupying Israeli teams. We do not consider UEFA's decisions on this matter, which reflect double standards, to be right. In this context, we strongly condemn the disproportionate actions of the security forces against Besiktas fans in Georgia this evening. Standing united and acting together in the face of injustices against Turkish football and our fans is our most fundamental duty. As Trabzonspor, we declare that we stand alongside the Besiktas community and Besiktas fans who suffered injustices this evening, and we wish a speedy recovery to the fans who were injured in the incidents and admitted to hospital."