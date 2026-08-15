Beşiktaş president: The coach did not want Salah, and I made a great effort to convince him

Beşiktaş president Serdar Adalı has lifted the lid on some of the club's biggest transfer stories this summer, chief among them the capture of Serbia striker Dušan Vlahović. He also detailed the deals for Leandro Trossard and Alexander Nübel, insisting the team is built to fight for silverware this season.

Adalı told Turkish website "Duhuliye", which specialises in Beşiktaş news: "Our biggest signing is our coach Vincenzo Italiano. From the very first day he arrived he was always positive. After he started working with the team, he said: we have a very good team, president, bring me a good striker, and if our resources allow, let us take Vlahović, that is enough."

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The president also touched on the talks over Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who eventually joined Turkish side Trabzon. "When the Salah deal was offered to us, I made a great effort to convince the coach and the technical staff," he said.

"The coach and the technical staff were not keen (on signing Salah). But the conditions they (Salah and his agent) requested did not align with the principles of our club, and were not part of the planning we set out at the start of the transfer period. When the conditions did not match, we pulled back," he continued.

"Had we signed Salah, we would not have been able to bring in Vlahović, whom the coach wanted. I am very happy that I carried out the deal he wanted," he added.

Early negotiations

Beşiktaş, Adalı revealed, opened talks with Vlahović long before the deal got over the line. "Some deals, especially signing big names, are not easy. I spent 4 months to bring Quaresma to Beşiktaş. And we were also negotiating with Vlahović from June. He is a player with a big personality and is enthusiastic, and everything he promised me he carried out," he said.

Trossard and Nübel gave him just as much cause for delight. "Nübel's performance and quality, and a name like Trossard wearing the Beşiktaş shirt, make me very happy, like all the fans. And all our other players have a special value," he said.

Titles this season, not a project for the future. That, Adalı stressed, is the plan. "We have a team that wants to be crowned champions this season immediately, not after 3 or 5 years. I had said previously: I will bring in players that no one would ever imagine, and I am sticking to my word."