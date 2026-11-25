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Besiktas endured a terrifying journey to Georgia for their Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva after their plane was struck by lightning several times during the flight. The aircraft was unable to land in Batumi because of bad weather and was diverted to Rize-Artvin Airport in Turkey, with the squad now forced to complete the final leg of the trip by road.

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Lightning strikes team plane

Besiktas' private plane left Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport around midday, but circled in Georgian airspace before being diverted when conditions in Batumi proved unsuitable for landing. As reported by Haber 7, club officials told TRT Spor that the plane was struck by lightning several times and that the squad suffered severe turbulence.

Speaking after landing in Rize, the officials said: "It was the most tense flight we have ever made in our lives." The aircraft's movements in the air quickly went viral on social media, with around 3,000 people tracking the flight live.

Squad to complete journey by road

Besiktas confirmed the diversion in a statement on social media, which read: "The plane carrying our squad, travelling to Batumi in Georgia for the UEFA Europa League match against Hapoel Beer-Sheva, has landed in Rize due to adverse weather conditions in Batumi. Our squad will travel to Batumi by road."

The disruption also forced the club to cancel head coach Vincenzo Italiano's pre-match press conference, which had been scheduled for Batumi on the eve of the game, as the squad faced a road trip from Rize.

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Italiano's side denied home advantage

The fixture is a Besiktas home game, but it is being staged in Georgia because Israeli clubs are unable to play matches in Turkey. UEFA have regularly moved such fixtures to neutral venues due to security concerns and diplomatic tensions. As a result, Besiktas have been denied home advantage at Tupras Stadium and instead had to travel to Batumi on the Black Sea coast.

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Italiano's side head into the game boosted by the form of Dusan Vlahovic, who scored twice against Konyaspor to take his tally to five goals in three games.

Besiktas focus on Thursday

Besiktas face Hapoel Beer-Sheva on Thursday, hoping that the chaotic journey does not take its toll on the players.

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Italiano will be desperate for his side to put the scare behind them and pick up a valuable win in the Europa League.