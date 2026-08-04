Mohamed Salah stands on the brink of a move to Trabzonspor after the Turkish club agreed to a special clause in the former Liverpool star's new contract.

Press reports confirmed Salah has agreed to join Trabzonspor in the current summer transfer window on a two-year deal. Just one clause awaits approval from the Turkish club before he can sign officially.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu revealed the clause that brings the Egyptian closer to completing the move in the coming hours.

Writing on his personal account on X, Sabuncuoglu explained that Salah will receive 20% of the products bearing his name, which the club plan to sell over the coming period.

That same clause stalled Salah's move to Besiktas earlier, despite agreement on most other terms of the contract.

Salah's destination has swung wildly in recent weeks. His name was first linked with Besiktas before those talks grew complicated. The Saudi federation then made an offer to sign him, but the Egyptian preferred a move to Turkey.

Trabzonspor will be the seventh club of Salah's career, following Egypt's Arab Contractors, Switzerland's Basel, Fiorentina and Roma in Italy, plus Chelsea and Liverpool in England.

Liverpool proved the most prominent stop of the lot. Salah played nine full years at Anfield between 2017 and 2026, winning the Premier League twice along with the Champions League, the Super Cup, the Europa League and the Club World Cup once each.