Berbatov blasts those 'talking sh*t' about Solskjaer & Man Utd 'being found out'

The Red Devils suffered a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but that was their first loss under the new interim manager

Former striker Dimitar Berbatov has blasted those “talking sh*t” about the Red Devils “being found out” after suffering a first defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

Having gone 11 games without coming unstuck under the guidance of an interim boss, Paris Saint-Germain proved too strong in a Champions League last-16 encounter.

The title holders prevailed 2-0 in a continental clash at Old Trafford, with United’s cause done few favours by knocks to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial and a red card for Paul Pogba.

Berbatov believes those issues, along with the calibre of opposition, need to be taken into account by those making sweeping judgements on a United side that has enjoyed a welcome resurgence over recent weeks.

The ex-United frontman told Betfair: “ are a great team and deserved to win on the night but I didn't think United were that bad and some of the comments about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'being found out' were ridiculous.

“He has got them into the top four - something no-one thought was possible this season - but they lose one game to a team full of superstars and people start talking sh*t again.

“It's the way of the world these days but everyone who understands football knows what a good job Ole has done.

“The big difference on Tuesday was the first goal - even the best and most creative teams have to rely on set pieces sometimes - which gave PSG the confidence to play, and control the game.

“The injuries to Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial obviously played a major role as United lost their pace and directness up front.

“It's often hard for subs to integrate themselves into these type of games quickly, and PSG made it as hard as possible for Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata to settle.”

United will be looking to offer a positive response to their setback against PSG when they return to action on Monday.

They have more testing fixtures approaching, with a trip to set to be made in the fifth round of the before then welcoming title-hopefuls to Old Trafford.