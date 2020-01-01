Berahino regrets controversial tweet, not ruling out West Bromwich Albion return

Zulte Waregem forward Saido Berahino has admitted to making “the biggest mistake” by tweeting he would never play for West Bromwich Albion and has confessed he still has “a soft spot” for the Hawthorns side.

Following the collapse of a proposed transfer to Hotspur in 2015, Berahino tweeted: “Sad how I can’t say exactly how the club has treated me but I can officially say I will never play [for] Jeremy Peace.”

The tweet sparked a media storm against Berahino who later on moved to and the media onslaught was made worse by a drunk-driving incident which led to a subsequent transfer to last August.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic leaving Zulte Waregem unable to fund the 26-year-old’s wages, they intend to sell the forward who has scored six goals in 17 starts for them.

“The club has had a chat with my agent and says they are going to listen to offers,” Berahino told Sky Sports.

“It’s a bit of a shame because I was having such a great time there. It was a big decision for me to move as I’ve not played outside of before.

“The manager was fantastic. He put his arm around me and just talked to me. The culture of the media is different here too. They’re not always at you for whatever situation you are in.

“But the club has to do what's right for them and I have to stay sharp for the next thing that comes my way.”

Now having put behind him the difficult episode at , the Burundi skipper has issued what sounds like a come-and-get-me-plea to the club as he regrets the past.

“People that are close to me know that I've got a soft spot for West Brom. I started there at the age of 11 and went through the ranks. I'm still a fan and I still watch them every week,” said Berahino.

“The biggest mistake I made was to go on Twitter and say I didn't want to play for Jeremy Peace again. I think that put me in a different spotlight with the public. I let myself down and rubbed people up the wrong way.

“I would love to make my peace. I'm truly sorry for what I did because it showed a lack of respect given everything he did for the club. So if our paths cross, I will be telling him that [I am sorry]."

Berahino says he “lost” himself following a blitz on him by the English press but has now managed to pick himself up.