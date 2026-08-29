Karim Benzema, the Al-Hilal striker and former Real Madrid player, sent a message of support and solidarity to the Algerian people, in the wake of the widespread fires that swept several regions in recent days, particularly in the Kabylie region and the east of the country, leaving dead and injured and causing significant losses to forests.

"All my thoughts are with the victims of the fires sweeping Algeria, their families, the injured, and all those going through this ordeal," Benzema wrote across his social media accounts, expressing his solidarity with those affected by the disaster.

The French striker also praised the efforts of the firefighting and rescue teams. "All my courage to the firefighters, the rescue workers, and all those who rushed to Algeria's aid. All my support and solidarity are with the Algerian people," he said.

Tizi Ouzou, Béjaïa, Skikda and Jijel bore the brunt of the disaster, where the flames devoured hundreds of hectares of forest. Some residents fled to the beaches to escape the tongues of flame, all as a wide wave of solidarity swept the country.

The Algerian Interior Ministry officially announced the death of 12 people as a result of the fires, while local reports indicated that the death toll could rise.

Authorities blamed high temperatures and strong winds for the rapid spread of the flames. Those conditions made the extinguishing operations far harder and hindered the intervention of firefighting aircraft.