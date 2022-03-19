Benzema to miss El Clasico as Real Madrid striker ruled out of Barcelona clash with calf injury

Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Sunday's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona with a calf injury.

Benzema had been in a race against time recover from the knock ahead of the Liga clash, however he did not train with his team mates in the final session before the game.

The France international is now doubtful for his country's fixtures during the international break, and may stay in Madrid ahead of the final months of the season.

What has happened to Benzema?

The striker has an injury to his left calf, which forced him to be subsituted after suffering it during the 3-0 Liga win at Mallorca on Monday.

It is not a serious injury and Benzema will be available after the two-week international break, however he has been ruled out for the huge clash with rivals Barcelona.

Madrid host Barca on Sunday, aiming to extend their 10 point lead over second-placed Sevilla in La Liga and their 15-point advantage over the Blaugrana in third.

Article continues below

Will Benzema miss crucial games?

Crucially for Madrid however, Benzema is expected to be back ahead of April 6, when they face Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final clash.

Benzema was central to Madrid reaching the last eight, with his hat-trick turning the second leg of their last 16 meeting with PSG around, as the Spanish side won 3-2 on aggregate.

Further Reading