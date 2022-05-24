Benzema bidding to break Ronaldo’s Champions League record as Real Madrid striker seeks to join legends with five medals

Karim Benzema admits that records are “there to be broken” as a Real Madrid star of the present seeks to snatch one away from a Blancos icon of the past on a Champions League stage.

A Portuguese legend re-wrote the history books on a regular basis during his time at Santiago Bernabeu, but a France international striker has one of those entries in his sights.

Benzema has been a revelation for Real this season, netting 44 goals across all competitions, and knows that another European hat-trick in a final date with Liverpool on May 28 will see him better Ronaldo’s previous best return from a single continental campaign.

Can Benzema break Ronaldo’s goal record in the Champions League?

The 34-year-old frontman, who appears to be getting better with age, has already collected match balls in meetings with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in 2021-22.

He has 15 Champions League strikes to his name, leaving him two short of Ronaldo’s remarkable tally from 2013-14.

On potentially topping a former team-mate, Benzema has told UEFA’s official website: “Records will always exist, and they are there to be broken.

“For me, what matters the most is to give it my all on the pitch to help my team win; if I can score or assist goals, that’s important, but the most important thing is to step on the pitch and win the game.

“My favourite goal this season? They’re all good and important. The most beautiful is maybe the third goal against PSG or the penalty against Manchester City, but the header against Chelsea was good too because it was beautiful play.”

Which player has won the most European Cups?

While seeking to emulate Ronaldo on the Champions League goals front, Benzema also has an opportunity to match the European medal collection of a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Frenchman has conquered the continent on four previous occasions, with an outing against Liverpool presenting him with an opportunity to draw level with some illustrious names on five triumphs.

That group currently includes Ronaldo, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Costacurta, Jose Maria Zarraga, Hector Rial, Marquitos, Lesmes II and Alfredo di Stefano.

Benzema could soon be rubbing shoulders with those iconic figures, although everybody is still chasing down six-time European Cup winner Paco Gento at the top of a notable chart.

“I’ll see whether I’ve made club history when I finish my football career,” Benzema added on his personal ambition.

“In any case, all my matches are important for me. I try to do something new each time, to make it exciting for the fans.

“That said, of course it’s my dream to win another Champions League. But we have to be really well prepared and play to win in the final.”

