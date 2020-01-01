Tick tock, tick tock' - Time ticking for beleaguered Baxter as Cuadrat's well-drilled Bengaluru prevail over Odisha

Odisha need a mirror and they have things to work on...

After a 2-1 win against Odisha, Bengaluru are slowly and steadily becoming the team that they have come to be known for under Carles Cuadrat in the last two years.

With each passing game, the Blues are becoming better and better at managing games that they don't even have to be at their very best in each game to secure all three points. That is the quality of a top team.

It wasn't a brilliant display from Bengaluru against Odisha. But they did enough to remain unbeaten in the 2020-21 and at the end of the day, a solid display that wins points is what counts, above everything else.

However, it cannot be said that they came against top-quality opposition. The players and the coach at Odisha have some thinking to do following Thursday's defeat.

The ISL has seen coaches getting sacked a few games into the start of the season - December- January seems to be that time every season. Stuart Baxter does not have a lot of time in his hands to turn things around having gone six matches without a win. It is a run that includes five straight defeats. It must also be remembered he has a two-year-contract at Odisha.

Odisha have been absolutely terrible this season. They have often look clueless in the final third, ineffective in midfield and puzzled at the back.

A fantastic Harmanjot Khabra cross from the right flank unlocked the Odisha defence for Bengaluru's opening goal. Sunil Chhetri rose above an out-of-form right back Shubham Sarangi to head in his 50th goal contribution in the ISL (42 goals and eight assists). Sarangi continued to be poor at his role and still has started every single game under Baxter which shows that they do not have depth or quality in their squad.

11 - At 170 cms, @chetrisunil11 is one of the shortest strikers in the @IndSuperLeague . Since @bengalurufc 's debut in the #ISL in 2017-18, the Indian captain has scored 11 headed goals, the most by any player with the head in the ISL. Prolific. #OFCBFC #LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/aGWFskVdof — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 17, 2020

Even after the restart, Odisha had no clue how to break a solid Bengaluru defence led by Juanan. Based on the first six games, Diego Mauricio and Manuel Onwu can neither play together nor can play alone without enough support behind them.

Marcelinho, who was given five minutes to make an impact off the bench in their last game, came on earlier against the Blues but the tightly-knit opposition easily rendered the Brazilian ineffective. It still doesn't explain one of ISL's best-ever goal contributor (49 goal and assists) not being a key player in the team, especially when the team is struggling in the final third.

Steven Taylor equalised for Odisha and the joy lasted all of eight minutes. The Odisha defence once again switched off as Odisha controlled a long ball down the right flank and found Deshorn Brown inside the box who laid it off for Cleiton Silva to slot home. An easy goal was scored and more importantly, a valuable three points were registered.

Cuadrat has drilled his side well and they are slowly coming into their own.