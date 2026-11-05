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Europa League on TV

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Benfica vs Lech Poznań: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Watch Benfica vs Lech Poznań live today: TV channel and live stream

Benfica and Lech Poznań: Recent results

Benfica have won their last five competitive games, most recently beating Alverca 1-0 in Liga Portugal. Before that, they beat Celtic Glasgow 4-1 and Omonia Nicosia 4-1 away from home. They have scored 12 goals across those five games.

Lech Poznań have three wins, one defeat and one draw from their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Wisla Krakow 3-1. In the Europa League, they drew 1-1 with Sunderland, while Siarka Tarnobrzeg beat them 1-0 in the Polish Cup.

Benfica vs Lech Poznań: Line-ups

Benfica vs Lech Poznań: Form

Benfica vs Lech Poznań: Head-to-head record

Benfica vs Lech Poznań: The tables