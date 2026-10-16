Al-Ahli have Edouard Mendy back, with the Senegalese goalkeeper fit again days before the trip to Al-Feiha in the Saudi Roshn League.

The tenth round takes Al-Ahli to the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium next Monday.

Saudi journalist Mishal Al-Otaibi broke the news 72 hours out from kick-off, confirming Mendy is ready to face Al-Feiha after joining in with collective training following his recovery from the injury he picked up in the recent period.

That injury cost him two games. He sat out the eighth-round meeting with Al-Fateh and the AFC Champions League Elite league-phase clash with Al-Wasl of the UAE.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 11:05 AHL

Mendy had also been expected to miss the clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr, scheduled for yesterday, Thursday, before it was pushed back to next March.

At 34, he has played nine times for Al-Ahli this season. He has conceded 13 goals and kept just three clean sheets.