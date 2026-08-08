Mehdi Benatia, the former sporting director of Olympique de Marseille, has confirmed that working for Paris Saint-Germain in the future is not out of the question. His earlier comments about the possibility of joining the Parisian club, he explained, were misinterpreted, and he sees no conflict in working for one of the biggest rivals of his former club.

Those comments sparked wide controversy. Benatia had spoken on the programme "The Bridge" about the possibility of working for Paris Saint-Germain in the future, during a period when he was still holding his administrative post at Marseille.

He left the French club at the end of last season, but returned to clarify his position during a lengthy interview with the magazine "France Football". His comments, he confirmed, were not an offer of services to the Parisian club, but merely a frank answer to a hypothetical question.

Benatia said, as reported by RMC: "I was answering the question that stirs controversy, but my words were interpreted wrongly."

He added: "My message was not: if Nasser Al-Khelaifi calls me tomorrow, I will go. I have a good relationship with him, and if he calls me in several years and the opportunity suits me, I will go."

"Paris is Marseille's rival, so what?"

Benatia hit back at the criticism over his talk of a move to Paris Saint-Germain. He sees no reason to stop himself taking the decision that suits his professional future.

He said: "I am free. What should I do? And for whom? I tried to serve Marseille in what serves the interest of the club. Paris Saint-Germain is the rival, so what?"

The Moroccan stressed that his position does not represent an attempt to get close to the administration of the Parisian club, saying: "We are professionals and we work. I do what I want. That was the message, and it was in no way an attempt to offer my services."

His comments carry particular sensitivity given the historical hostility between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain. Players rarely move between the two clubs. Such a move among administrative officials looks rarer still.

Frenchman Alain Roche is one of the most prominent recent examples, having played for Marseille in 1990, before later taking on the role of recruitment official at Paris Saint-Germain between 2006 and 2011.

Benatia reveals the behind-the-scenes of the "betrayal" at Marseille

In the same interview, Benatia went into detail about the reasons for the rupture with the Marseille administration, which ultimately led him to leave his post as director of football.

The turning point, the Moroccan revealed, came during the team's trip to Kuwait last January for the Champions Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain, which ended in a 2-2 draw before Marseille lost on penalties.

A meeting at the time between Benatia, the club's former president Pablo Longoria and the club's owner Frank McCourt revealed to him the scale of the financial problems Marseille was suffering.

He said, as reported by RMC: "I understood that we had to sell players worth 30 million euros. So I got rid of Ruben Blanco and Darryl Bakola, who did not want to renew, and I also resorted to loans to ease the wage bill."

He added: "But I was angry with everyone."

That meeting marked a decisive point in his relationship with the Marseille administration, Benatia confirmed, even though he did not decide to leave at that time.

He said: "That was the point of separation, but I had not decided to leave. I was very angry: I am fighting for the club, and then I discover the financial situation."

He continued: "I felt betrayed because of the situation. When the accounts differ, I like to gather everyone around the table. No one can lie or evade."

He also spoke about his decision to leave Marseille without signing any agreement preventing him from talking about his experience inside the club, saying: "When I left Marseille, I asked for zero and I did not sign anything relating to confidentiality. There is no need to buy my silence. What I have to say is very costly, and the truth has no price."

Defending his time at the club, Benatia pointed to the transfer market figures. He was not responsible, he insisted, for the financial situation he found on arrival.

He said: "When I arrived in November 2023, Marseille was under the supervision of the clubs' financial control body. Who is responsible? I was not there then."

He added: "Over two and a half years, we sold players worth 259 million euros and spent 275 million on signings. Humans can lie, but numbers do not lie."