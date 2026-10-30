Morocco are preparing for a new stage of their African qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with anticipation building over the names Mohamed Ouahbi, head coach of the Atlas Lions, will turn to for two eagerly awaited meetings with Niger in November.

Ouahbi will hold a press conference in the conference hall at the Mohammed VI Football Complex on Wednesday. There he will name the squad for the upcoming preparatory camp ahead of the two fixtures.

Preparations get under way on Monday 9 November 2026, when the camp opens before the two clashes with Niger on 13 and 17 November. Both fall in the third and fourth rounds of Group One in the African qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium stages the first game on 13 November. The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat then hosts the second on 17 November, with the Atlas Lions chasing further progress and their targets before the campaign draws to a close.