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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Bellingham in awe of Real Madrid star's abilities: what he did is unbelievable!

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Bellingham
Y. Diomande
Spain
England
Côte d’Ivoire

The English star scored his 50th goal

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Jude Bellingham couldn't hide his admiration for the goal Yan Diomande scored during Real Madrid's 3-0 win over Racing Santander, admitting he had no idea his team-mate possessed such a powerful shot, despite the youngster having already netted a similar effort against Leipzig.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV after the match, the England international had reason to celebrate himself. His strike was the 50th in a Madrid shirt, drawing him level with French legend Zinedine Zidane.

"It's incredible, I didn't know he had such a wonderful shot," Bellingham said of Diomande's goal. "He scored a similar goal against Leipzig, and now he's done it against Racing. He's a special player, and we're lucky to have him in the team."

Victory mattered. "The win was very important after our victory at the Camp Nou, and we're very happy," Bellingham explained, before describing the 50-goal milestone as a special achievement. Even so, he stressed how much it meant to have so many players chipping in with goals and helping the team.

Next matches
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A third successive clean sheet also drew his praise, the midfielder pointing to it as proof of the collective effort. He singled out the defensive line and goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin, noting that the coach always drills that side of the game.

Six wins on the bounce is a good thing, Bellingham concluded, but the focus now shifts to what's coming. AEK Athens are up next, followed by Valencia.

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