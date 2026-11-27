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Jude Bellingham is producing exceptional performances for Real Madrid after rediscovering his sparkle and his huge influence on the team. He has become one of the main reasons Los Blancos are once again challenging strongly for every trophy, and that is bad news for Barcelona and their rivals.

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According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Mourinho had to turn to the England international to spark a Real Madrid fightback after PSV Eindhoven went ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham delivered a superb goal: three consecutive touches in the air, then a precise finish. It's now a contender for the Champions League Goal of the Season award.

Goals are only part of the story. His surging runs with the ball, his physical strength and his knack of arriving in the box, head up and brimming with confidence against opponents, are making the difference for Real Madrid right now.

Kylian Mbappe keeps scoring and Vinicius Junior is gradually shaking off the lethargy that had dogged him. But the real trio is Bellingham, Arda Guler and Federico Valverde, an attacking force that has put Real Madrid back among the favourites to win every competition.

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Madrid have a perfect Champions League record, with 15 points from a possible 15. In La Liga they're keeping the pressure on Barcelona, even though the Catalans are having an exceptional season and are on course for a record points tally.

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Florentino Perez's two trophyless seasons coincided not only with Mbappe's first two campaigns at the club, but also with a sharp decline in Bellingham's form.

Now the English star has rediscovered the leadership he showed in his first season in a Real Madrid shirt, when he was settling matches in the team's favour.

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That season he scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists. He was one of the key figures as Real Madrid won the La Liga and Champions League double.

This term he's finding the net with ease again, while also putting in more work and taking on more disciplined defensive duties. It isn't even December, yet he already has seven goals. He managed eight in the whole of last season.

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Bellingham's return to his best is bad news for Barcelona fans. The Catalans have already suffered at his hands at Camp Nou, in a match that had been heading for a draw.

He pounced on a misplaced pass from Gabriel Jesus, brought the ball down superbly with his back to goal and spun away to leave four Barcelona players behind. Then he played in the onrushing Camavinga, setting up the winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

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A month on, according to the Spanish newspaper, Hansi Flick is still having nightmares about what the English star did in that move.