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Santi Cañizares, the former Real Madrid and Valencia goalkeeper, has waded into the controversy sparked by Thomas Tuchel's comments about racism in Spain.

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Cañizares refused to generalise about Spanish society. Instead, he urged the England head coach to ask Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham what life has been like for him in the Spanish capital.

Tuchel had used his press conference before England's clash with Spain at the Metropolitano to warn his players they could face such behaviour during the match. Spanish fans didn't take kindly to it, and they booed the English national anthem.

Cope radio's "El Tertulión" picked up on the remarks, and Cañizares leapt to Spain's defence. He pointed to Real Madrid's Bellingham, who has lived in the Spanish capital for several years, and argued that Tuchel could simply ask him directly about his daily life and how comfortable he feels there.

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As reported by Defensa Central, the former goalkeeper said: "Thomas Tuchel can ask Jude Bellingham how he is getting on in Madrid, whether restaurants open their doors to him, and whether he can live his life normally. And if our image is not good in England, then they should put on glasses."

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He added: "He can ask Bellingham or the Real Madrid players whether they face any problem. The foolish actions of some people don't help, but we cannot focus on a minority and treat it as representative of everyone." Cañizares flatly refused to label Spain a racist country, pointing to the principle of equality before the law. He didn't deny that some individuals in Spanish society hold racist views, though, noting that such cases exist in various countries.

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He went on: "If the constitution treats us all equally, and the laws are the same for everyone, then Spain is not a racist country. If there are racist people, they exist here and everywhere. We are a large number of people, and it is illogical to believe that there is not a single racist among us."

Tuchel, for his part, is unhappy that his comments about possible racist abuse during the clash with Spain in Madrid were twisted. The England head coach insisted he hadn't expected any incidents and had simply been answering a question about the procedures to follow should they occur.

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He explained that he'd briefed his players on the protocol for such incidents, and insisted he'd expected a friendly atmosphere with Spanish fans eager to get behind their team. He added: "I did not expect racism anywhere, and I would be shocked if it happened, and I would be the first to defend these values," arguing that journalists had stirred up the controversy and created unnecessary confusion.

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