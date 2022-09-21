Belgium vs Wales: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Belgium against Wales on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Wales will be playing a high-stakes game when they take on Belgium in the penultimate Matchday in the league phase of the 2022-23 Nations League at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Thursday.

Roberto Martinez's side are currently second in League A Group 4 thanks to their wins against Poland in June but are three points off leaders Netherlands who simultaneously take on Poland, while bottom-placed Wales cannot afford to drop points in their fight for survival.

Gareth Bale and Co. picked their only point in the group as a result of a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the reverse fixture but suffered a set of defeats against Netherlands and one against Poland whom they play later this month.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Belgium vs Wales date & kick-off time

Game: Belgium vs Wales Date: September 22, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 23) Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Belgium vs Wales on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Premier Sports 1 will be broadcasting the game in the United Kingdom, while the contest can be streamed live on the Premier Player app.

In India, the game can be caught on the Sony Sports Network and streamed via SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 Premier Player app India Sony Six SD & HD SonyLIV

Belgium squad & team news

Martinez has a strong and fit squad to pick from as Thibaut Courtois takes his place in goal and Dedryck Boyata tipped to slot into the back three with Jason Denayer still without a club to provide for competitive game time.

Eden Hazard will be supported by Yannick Carrasco from the left wing, while Kevin De Bruyne is an undisputed figure in the middle of the park.

Belgium possible XI: Courtois; Boyata, Vertonghen, Alderweireld; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Batshuayi, E. Hazard

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Sels, Mignolet, Casteels Defenders Alderweireld, Theate, Mechele, Boyata, Vertonghen, Meunier, Castagne, Faes, Denayer Midfielders Witsel, De Bruyne, Praet, Tielemans, Carrasco, T. Hazard, Onana, Dendoncker, Vanaken, Saelemaekers Forwards Lukebakio, Openda, Lukaku, E. Hazard, Ke Ketelaere, Mertens, Trossard, Batshuayi

Wales squad & team news

With Gareth Bale back in the XI, Rob Page is torn between starting Kieffer Moore or Brennan Johnson up front.

Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey haven't made the squad, hence for Joe Morrell to partner Matt Smith in the middle with Neco Williams and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the flanks and Ben Davies in defence.

Wales possible XI: Hennessey; Rodon, Ampadu, Davies; N. Williams, Morrell, Smith, Norrington-Davies; James, Bale; Moore