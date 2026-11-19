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The English Football Association considered the possibility of legally challenging Gianni Infantino's eligibility to stand for a fourth term at the head of world football's governing body, FIFA, before dropping the idea after concluding that the chances of such a move succeeding were limited.

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The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has revealed that the English FA looked into objecting to Infantino's candidacy for the March 2027 election in the Moroccan capital, Rabat. It concluded that any attempt to keep the Swiss out of the race would fall short.

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When Infantino succeeded Sepp Blatter as FIFA president, he oversaw the introduction of a three-term limit on the role.

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In 2022, though, the FIFA Council agreed that Infantino's first spell in office, from 2016 to 2019, wouldn't count towards that limit, because it completed the term his predecessor had left unfinished when he resigned.

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Earlier this month, human rights group FairSquare wrote to the FA, arguing that FIFA's decision was open to legal challenge and ran against the spirit and objectives of its own regulations.

FairSquare urged the FA to go to FIFA's Governance Committee and stop Infantino standing next March, arguing that he has already served the maximum three terms.

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FA chair Debbie Hewitt wrote back. The FA had already looked at challenging Infantino's eligibility, she confirmed, but didn't believe it would get the result it wanted.

According to correspondence seen by the BBC, Hewitt said: "Ultimately, the process followed FIFA's governance rules and concluded that Infantino's partial term would not count towards the limit on presidential terms. Having examined the procedures in detail, we do not believe a challenge would succeed."

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The FA also confirmed it is backing Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is running against Infantino for the FIFA presidency.

Miguel Maduro, former chair of FIFA's Governance Committee, had suggested that a national association or one of the continental confederations could take Infantino's eligibility to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

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European associations now face a harder path, however. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has decided to stand for a fourth term himself.

Infantino intends to stand in the FIFA presidential election at the world governing body's congress in Morocco. With nominations now closed, he looks well placed to keep his job.

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Gianni Infantino took charge of world football's governing body in February 2016, succeeding fellow Swiss Sepp Blatter, who resigned amid the corruption scandals that rocked the organisation.

He was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and 2023 after FIFA ruled that his first three years in office would not count towards the limit, as they completed Blatter's term.

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FIFA's statutes allow a president three four-year terms, consecutive or not.

Under FIFA's reading of the rules, Infantino can stand again in March 2027 despite having held the post since 2016.