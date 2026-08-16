Barcelona and Manchester City continue to negotiate over Rodri, and after the Catalan club's latest offer last Friday, the two parties have moved significantly closer. A final agreement could arrive in the coming days.

Leading the talks are Portugal's Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, and his compatriot and opposite number at Manchester City, Hugo Viana.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Barcelona's latest official offer, following several verbal proposals, came in at 70 million euros including the fixed and variable parts: 60 million euros fixed plus a further 10 million in bonuses and incentives.

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City turned it down. They want 80 million euros including the fixed and variable amounts. Just 10 million euros now separate the two parties from a final agreement, which explains the optimism inside both clubs about getting the deal done.

Everything hinges on how far each party will go to offer an extra concession and close the negotiations.

Talks are set to continue, despite Sunday proving tricky with both parties tied up with matches. Should no agreement land today, the two clubs are confident they can settle the deal tomorrow, Monday, according to "Marca".

The negotiations began after Rodri announced his desire to join Barcelona, rejecting an offer from Real Madrid.