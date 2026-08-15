Paris Saint-Germain have walked away from a move for Japan's Zion Suzuki, the Parma goalkeeper, after a deal that had reached advanced stages suddenly stalled over financial demands from the player's representatives.

French newspaper "L'Equipe" reported on Saturday that PSG had struck a full agreement with Parma and Suzuki's entourage in a deal worth around 35 million euros. Then they pulled out. The goalkeeper's representatives ramped up their financial demands sharply in the final hours.

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Paris had made Suzuki one of their main targets after the 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the European Super Cup. The initial agreement handed Suzuki's agents a traditional commission worth 10% of his annual salary, paid by PSG, plus a percentage of the transfer fee to be agreed with Parma.

Over the past two days, club officials tried to reach Suzuki directly to clear things up. His advisers blocked him from answering the calls of the European champions.

According to "L'Equipe", the goalkeeper's representatives demanded a fresh, far higher commission of around 3 million euros. PSG saw it as an illegal request that amounted to blackmail and unacceptable pressure.

The response was swift. PSG ended the negotiations and closed the file, with a clear message inside the club: "We will not give in to pressure".