French reports have revealed the real reason behind the breakdown in talks between Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia and veteran French coach Didier Deschamps, one of the leading names tipped to take charge following the departure of German Matthias Jaissle.

According to French station Radio Monte Carlo, Deschamps didn't close the door on coaching Al-Ahli. In fact, he showed an initial willingness to take on the challenge in the Roshn League, drawn by the sporting project and the club's lofty ambitions.

The talks stalled all the same. The report points to the decision-making machinery inside Saudi clubs, where no single party holds sway. Instead, several bodies help shape strategic calls, and that often drags out the process or shifts direction midway through negotiations.

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Major signings, the report added, don't rest with the club's management alone. The final word on several important deals lies with the Public Investment Fund, which made the negotiating path with Deschamps more complicated before it stopped for good.

All this comes as Al-Ahli have landed Dutchman Marino Pusic to lead the team over the next two seasons. The club dropped a string of big names linked with coaching "Al-Raqi", closing one of the most intriguing files in the coaching market this summer.