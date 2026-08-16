Before the start of the season: Barcelona take a surprise decision and reveal the reasons

Barcelona have kept last season's orange shirt in their kit rotation despite unveiling three new designs, and the move has baffled the Catalan club's fans. Why hold on to an old design among the options for the new campaign?

Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed that Barcelona decided to retain the orange shirt as their alternative kit for the 2026-2027 season. The reasoning has nothing to do with marketing or a fondness for the design. It comes down to picking the right shirt before each match.

According to the newspaper, the club fear the new kits could clash with the colours worn by certain opponents. Keeping the orange shirt gives them an extra option to fall back on whenever the new primary and alternative kits don't work on colour grounds.

Barcelona had already worn the orange shirt during pre-season, including both matches against Udinese and the game against Basel, before it emerged the shirt would stay among the team's official options all season long.

The club, meanwhile, presented three new kits for the 2026-2027 season. The second draws on the "Mamba" collection tied to the legacy of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, a design dominated by dark purple and black with golden details that give it a distinctive character.

The third new shirt revives a look inspired by the 1996-1997 season, mixing shades of green and yellow. Its collar carries details drawn from Barcelona's identity, blending historical character with a modern touch.

Barcelona's wardrobe next season won't stop at the three 2026-2027 kits. The orange shirt from last season stays on as a backup to avoid any clash of colours during matches, and that is what explains a decision that first struck the fans as strange.