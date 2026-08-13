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FBL-ASIA-C1-AL-AHLI-MACHIDA ZELVIAAFP

Translated by

Before the season begins: Al-Ahly exports its talents to the Saudi League

Transfers
Al Diriyah vs Al Ahli
Al Diriyah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
E. Al-Muwallad
Y. Madani
Saudi Arabia

"Al-Raqi" continues its moves in the transfer window

Al-Ahli have decided to offload a number of their players before the start of the new 2026-2027 season, by loaning them out to clubs in the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Waleed Saeed revealed that the Al-Ahli board has agreed to loan two young talents to two clubs in the Roshn League during the current summer transfer window.

Writing on his personal account on "X", Saeed said Al-Ahli have agreed to loan midfielder Eid Al-Moulid to Al-Faisaly, and left-back Yazan Madani to Al-Khaleej, for the coming season.

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The move aims to give these talents the chance to earn more minutes next season, having been kept well away from the first team.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Al-Moulid joined Al-Ahli in the winter of 2025 from Al-Akhdoud, but he failed to secure a place in the starting line-up. He appeared in just 33 matches, only one of them as a starter, and neither scored nor provided any goals.

Madani, meanwhile, came through Al-Ahli's youth ranks and joined the first team last summer. He managed only three appearances, contributing no goals or assists.

Al-Ahli begin their Saudi Roshn League campaign today, Thursday, when they travel to face Al-Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

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