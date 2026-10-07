Four Premier League clubs learned of the ruling against Manchester City before it was officially announced, according to press reports.

The "Telegraph" reported on Wednesday that Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were told of the ruling before the rest of the league's clubs received an email about it on 25 September.

The Premier League had confirmed City's conviction on 114 of the 115 charges levelled against it over financial violations.

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Those four clubs launched potential legal proceedings back in 2024, which could entitle them to compensation if City's conviction is upheld after the appeal. How much that compensation might amount to remains unclear, and the case is far from settled.

City maintain their innocence. They lodged their appeal before the deadline expired, insisting they possess "a comprehensive body of irrefutable, conclusive evidence" proving they committed no violation. An independent three-member panel will consider the appeal, with its decision expected before the end of this year, according to the "Mirror".

Reject the appeal and City face a long list of potential sanctions: financial fines, a transfer ban, points deductions, the stripping of titles, even expulsion from the Premier League.

Manchester City said in an official statement: "Manchester City Football Club confirms that, at 7pm on Thursday 1 October 2026, it submitted its comprehensive appeal against the opinion of the Premier League commission regarding the disciplinary case".

It added: "The club's firm position is that this opinion contains, in several respects, clear fundamental errors in law, principle and fact, and that it is not sound. The club is innocent of the charges brought by the Premier League, and there is a comprehensive body of irrefutable, conclusive evidence supporting all its positions in this case".



