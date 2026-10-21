Before the Clásico: Barcelona and Raphinha crush Real Madrid and Mbappé in the language of numbers

Days before the season's first Clásico ignites, Barcelona have dealt their rivals Real Madrid a knockout blow. Not on the pitch, but in the battle for popularity and global attention.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" revealed that the Catalan club topped the digital interest list throughout September by a crushing margin. Barça recorded 10.6 million searches and queries, leaving Real Madrid trailing in second with just 7.32 million.

This Catalan superiority arrives ahead of the eagerly awaited meeting between the two sides next Sunday, 25 September, at the Camp Nou. The tenth round of the Spanish league delivers the first Clásico of the 2026/27 season, and every circumstance seems to favour Barça, digitally and on the pitch.

La Liga overtakes the Premier League

The dominance stretched well beyond the clubs themselves, spreading across the entire competition. The Spanish league topped the list of most visited leagues in September with 39.74 million visits, edging out the English Premier League on 37.66 million. It's a clear sign that La Liga's shine is back, driven by historic names such as Atlético Madrid, Real Betis, Sevilla and Valencia.

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Raphinha humiliates Mbappé

Look at the players and the numbers confirm absolute Catalan dominance. Brazilian Raphinha topped the list of the most searched players in the world with 4.24 million visits, nearly three times his August figure of 1.42 million, a reward for his fiery start to the season.

Another surprise followed, with the talented Lamine Yamal in second on 3.94 million visits. The first Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappé, did not appear until fourth with only 2.28 million.

A Clásico with a taste of the top

Barcelona head into the match riding a wave of euphoria. They top La Liga with a perfect 27 points from 9 consecutive victories, an ideal start. Real Madrid sit third on 21 points after a shaky opening that leaned on last-minute goals to scrape together results.

The gap hardly dulls the occasion. This Clásico brings together the two most influential and popular sides on the planet, yet the numbers before kick-off say one thing: Barcelona are the masters of the scene.



