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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport

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Before the Al Ahly match: Flick: we have a wonderful team and are ready to fight for every title

Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Barcelona
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
H. Flick
Spain
Egypt
Germany

The German coach fires up Barcelona's fans with powerful messages

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick insists his players are ready to fight for every trophy this season, backing a squad he believes is loaded with quality.

The German takes charge of Barcelona against Egypt's Al Ahly on Wednesday at the Spotify Camp Nou, a friendly for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

In a message to supporters before the match, Flick said: "I would like to begin by thanking you for supporting us last season, and to welcome our new players and members of the coaching staff. We are delighted to have you with us."

He added: "I have something emotional to say. Last May, when I lost my father, I felt extraordinary support and love from everyone in the Barcelona family, and for me and my family that was incredible."

Turning to the campaign ahead, he continued: "We will start the new season next Sunday in Elche. I believe we have a wonderful team with a lot of quality, and this is thanks to Deco (the sporting director), the president (Joan Laporta), and everyone who played a part in it."

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He concluded: "We are ready to work hard, day after day, to fight for every title, and for that, we need all of you. We need your support, your energy and your passion. Long live Barcelona, and long live Catalonia."

Barcelona open their season on Sunday, travelling to face Elche in the first round of La Liga.

The Catalans are chasing a third straight league title. They also want to end their wait for the Champions League, a trophy they last lifted back in 2015.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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