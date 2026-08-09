Before his Premier League experience: Núñez reveals to Araújo the secret of Liverpool's fans

Al-Hilal star Darwin Nunez has fired off a message to compatriot Ronald Araujo, the Barcelona defender bound for Liverpool this summer.

Araujo joins the Reds after agreeing a loan deal with Barcelona for the 2026-2027 season. Liverpool will cover his wages in full and hold an option to buy for 55 million euros.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan lands at Anfield to shore up a defence stripped of Ibrahima Konate this summer, offering cover for Virgil van Dijk, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong.

Nunez took to social media to salute the defender, writing: "I wish you all the best at this great club, my friend."

He then pointed to the special atmosphere waiting at Anfield: "I am extremely happy that you feel the love and support of the Liverpool fans. They are special and they will make you feel it, you are now a Liverpool supporter too."

Signing off, Nunez promised his compatriot he would keep cheering him on from afar.

Nunez knows the terrain well. He wore the Liverpool shirt himself before joining Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025.