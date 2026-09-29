Monchi has been forced to apologise to Espanyol's supporters after voicing his opinion around a week ago on the Ballon d'Or candidates.

Asked to name his pick, the Catalan side's sporting director went for Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. It was a bold call given the fierce rivalry between the two sets of fans, but Monchi had wider reasoning behind it, which he explained before offering his apology.

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Monchi told Cadena SER: "I was asked to choose between Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, so I chose Yamal because he is the Spanish option."

He continued: "That stirred up some controversy among our fans. If anyone is upset, then I apologise."

"Of course, as an Espanyol fan, I could have chosen someone else. I did not mean to offend. I know what it means to be an Espanyol fan. I have felt a sense of belonging to them from the very beginning, and if anyone felt offended, then I apologise."

Rounding off, he stressed his pride in the club: "It was like wearing the Spanish flag."