Because of Vinicius: former Chelsea star mocks Arsenal: I don't know what they're smoking!

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has mocked Arsenal fans for believing that Vinicius Junior would leave Real Madrid to join the Gunners in a huge transfer.

Speaking on The ObiOne podcast, Mikel argued that Vinicius exploited Arsenal's interest to secure a new, more lucrative contract at Real Madrid.

Mikel said: "I know what Arsenal fans were expecting. You know, you win the league after 22 or 23 years, then suddenly you think you've arrived. No, you haven't."

He added: "They took a heavy defeat (from Vini). There is no way Vinicius Junior would leave Real Madrid to join Arsenal, a club that has won only one title (in the league) in 22 or 23 years. This man wins titles season after season. He has tasted winning the Champions League, which Arsenal have never won."

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He continued: "Do you expect a player who has won the Champions League with Real Madrid to leave all of that, and everything he has built, and the team that will be led by Jose Mourinho, and to leave that to join a team that has won only one league title in 20 years? My goodness!"

The pundit went on: "When I said that, all the Arsenal fans attacked me, saying they would show me when Vinicius joins them. But that was my opinion, I never thought he would leave Madrid. I think he was using you to get a better deal at Madrid. He was using them. I have no idea why Arsenal fans really believe that Vinicius Junior would leave Real Madrid and go to Arsenal."

Mikel added mockingly: "I don't know what they were smoking."

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Vinicius has since signed a new six-year contract with Real Madrid on higher wages than before.

Los Blancos hope the Brazilian will produce his best version under Jose Mourinho this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must look elsewhere. Reports link them with Chelsea's Pedro Neto and other wingers.

Obi Mikel spent 11 years at Chelsea, and the former Nigeria star often takes aim at Arsenal and their style of play amid the fierce rivalry between the two London clubs.

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