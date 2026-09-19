The Catalans made a major push in the summer to sign the Argentine striker, but got nowhere with Atletico. Raphinha has now backed Alvarez. "I don't understand what Atletico did there," he told Spanish media, stressing: "If a player does not feel comfortable in a role - and I speak from my own experience - it is very difficult for it to work. He made it clear that he wanted to leave the club."

In the summer, Alvarez pushed hard for a move to Barca and, according to rumours, even went on strike. However, Atletico refused to let him leave. "The chance of us selling him to Barca is zero per cent. In this case, it is not about money, but about dignity. A campaign was launched with lies and half-truths. And only Atletico have to pay the price for it," an Atletico official had told Marca a few days before the transfer deadline.

Atletico's bosses are said to have promised he could leave in the summer if a club submitted an offer of €150 million by 20 June, after Alvarez is said to have rejected a contract extension in the spring. But that supposedly never happened. Instead, Barca publicly courted the reigning World Cup runners-up and tried to put pressure on Atletico through his adviser Hidalgo. Alvarez said during the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico that a move was the best option for him and also for Atletico.

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What next for Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid?

Meanwhile, Atletico kept demanding €500 million. That is the fixed release clause in Alvarez's contract, which runs until 2030. In the end, no transfer materialised, even though the two Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal entered the negotiations late on. Barca signed Gabriel Jesus from the Gunners instead.

Now, Alvarez is reportedly considering splitting from his current adviser Fernando Hidalgo after the events and joining the agency of former player Javier Pastore instead, which also represents, among others, Man City's summer signing Enzo Fernandez. With a change of adviser, he could make another attempt as early as the winter to turn his back on Atletico.

So far, coach Hansi Flick has relied primarily on Raphinha at centre-forward during Barca's flying start to the season. The natural winger joined Barcelona from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for €58 million after previously rejecting a contract extension. However, his departure from the English club did not come after a strike or anything similar.