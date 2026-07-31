Because of Salah: Carragher urges Liverpool to postpone Barcola deal

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool defender, has insisted that the Reds should prioritise signing a replacement for the Egyptian star Mohamed Salah before pursuing a move for the Paris Saint-Germain French winger Bradley Barcola.

The France international tends to operate on the left, whereas Salah occupied the right wing across a successful nine-year career at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo, promising youngster Rio Ngumoha and new arrival Victor Muñoz make up Liverpool's current options on the left.

Sources have told ESPN that the English club are preparing to make their first offer for Barcola, with reports suggesting Paris Saint-Germain value the player at around 150 million euros.

Carragher said, in comments to Sky Sports: "He is a wonderful player, there is no doubt about that, and I would love to see Barcola at Liverpool."

Carragher added: "But for me he is a left winger."

The former Liverpool defender continued: "The main thing that stands out as an urgent need for Liverpool right now is replacing Salah, who was playing as a right winger. And I do not think Liverpool have any player in the squad who feels completely comfortable playing in the right wing position."

Digging into the numbers, Carragher explained: "The team probably have at least four numbers in the squad before Barcola joins, if he joins, who can play on the left side quite comfortably."

He went on: "But if you asked me, do I want Barcola to arrive along with Liverpool signing a right winger too? I would be very happy because players would have to leave, and that is of course a natural thing."

Carragher affirmed: "But at the moment, I felt that this summer should be dedicated to replacing Salah, and Barcola does not make up for Mo's departure."

Might a Barcola deal stall the development of Ngumoha, who scored in the recent friendly win over Wrexham this week? Carragher stressed that the 17-year-old needs to play regularly.

Carragher said: "Rio is a young lad, and he is really excellent, and I think he will keep developing from what he showed last season. But this is an important point: you are buying a very young player for a large sum of money in Barcola, and he is currently better than Rio Ngumoha."

He added: "But you expect in the end, over the next year or two, that Rio will want to play week in, week out with Liverpool, and it is up to him to prove that."

Carragher continued: "So when you pay that kind of money for a young player in his position, it makes you a little uncertain. There is talk of Rio Ngumoha potentially playing on the right side and getting some minutes there, and as a young player it is a good thing to play on both sides, but I think his current position is the left wing."

Wrapping up, he concluded: "But if they go out and bring in a player for the right wing position, and sign Barcola, then sell two of the wide players currently in the team, then I think that would be a wonderful thing."