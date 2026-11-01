Because of photos of his partner: Barcelona star mocked in the dressing room

Joan Garcia is enjoying one of the best spells of his Barcelona career. In his second season between the posts for the Catalan side, he feels completely at ease, just as he did on his very first day at the club, despite arriving from their traditional rivals Espanyol.

The goalkeeper had chosen to keep living in Barcelona to stay close to his family and friends, a decision also driven by the outstanding sporting opportunity the Catalan club offered him.

Garcia appeared as a guest on the third season of the programme "Late Xperience", presented by media personality Bibiana Ballbe, where he spoke frankly about his time at Barca alongside other topics.

As reported by the newspaper "Sport", he said: "I am extremely happy, and I have adapted better. I am much calmer now. On top of that, the Barcelona fans welcomed me with great warmth, and that helps one to feel comfortable and reassured."

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The former Espanyol man admitted he had fitted in perfectly with the squad. "The dressing room is full of young players. At the age of twenty-four, I am almost the oldest of them! It is a very young group, full of energy, with plenty of jokes and banter. We are all friends. We spend long hours together, and whether you want it or not, you end up getting on with them."

He also revealed which teammates he is closest to. "During team gatherings, I usually spend my time with Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Eric. As for rooming, I prefer to stay on my own to get some peace and quiet, although some of my teammates prefer to share a room with others."

Good relationships aside, the goalkeeper often becomes the target of mocking pictures inside the dressing room, particularly when he posts photos on social media of himself with his partner in the mountains, an activity he is keen to pursue whenever he gets the chance.

He explained: "When I arrive at the dressing room and post a photo on social media, some of my teammates tease me, but everyone has their own quirks."

He concluded by saying: "I love going to the mountains with my partner. We love the mountains very much, and whenever we get the chance, we go. I also make plans like these with my friends as well."