Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, the star of Turkey's Galatasaray, was offered to Spain's Atletico Madrid during the current summer transfer window, according to press reports. The move reflects the player's strong desire to pull on the shirt of Los Rojiblancos.

The "Club Aurea" website reported that agents offered the services of Osimhen, 27, to Atletico Madrid's board for 75 million euros to land one of the most prominent strikers in European football right now.

The 27-year-old has shown he is ready to accept a cut in his annual salary to fulfil his dream of playing at the Wanda Metropolitano, according to the report.

Osimhen currently earns a hefty wage at Galatasaray, benefiting from the tax exemption granted to foreign residents in Turkey during their first 20 years. That perk markedly boosts his net income.

His contract at the Turkish club runs until the summer of 2029.

The move confirms the player's declared admiration for coach Diego Simeone. Osimhen praised the Argentine last January after his side faced Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, saying: "I admire him, I have always been a fan of his coach.. I have met him twice.. they play an attacking style and he has a clear identity".

He added: "The coach has been here for many years, so the players have become accustomed to his style of play. I am very impressed by the match we played, because Atletico are one of the best teams in the world, and drawing with them shows that you are on the right track".

Atletico Madrid rejected the offer regardless of the player's clear desire, lacking the financial liquidity needed to complete a deal of this size at present.

Sources close to the club explained that the technical role Osimhen could have filled is the same one currently occupied by Argentine Julian Alvarez.

Los Rojiblancos are clinging to Alvarez and have no intention of selling him. That was another reason behind dismissing the option of signing the Nigerian.

Atletico were not the only club on the receiving end. Reports indicated the player was also offered to Spain's Barcelona along with England's Arsenal and Tottenham.

Tottenham submitted an official offer exceeding 55 million euros. Galatasaray's board rejected it because it fell short of their demands, insisting on 75 million euros to part with their striker.