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Al Ahli v Al Ittihad: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Because of En-Nesyri: Fiesing shocks the foreign duo in the Roshan opener

Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Y. En-Nesyri
J. Wissing
Saudi Arabia
Morocco
Germany

The German coach revealed Al-Ittihad's line-up against Al-Khaleej.

Germany's Jens Wissing, head coach of Al-Ittihad, dealt a blow to his Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena in the club's opening fixture of the Roshn Saudi League, favouring Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri instead.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Khaleej today, Saturday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the closing fixture of the first round of the Roshn Saudi League.

The German announced a starting line-up built around En-Nesyri as an out-and-out striker, flanked by wingers Moussa Diaby of France and the Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn.

Wissing left Ilenikhena out of the match squad entirely. That came despite the Nigerian's cameo off the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Al-Jazira of the UAE, the play-off qualifier for the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
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Ilenikhena was not the only casualty. Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simić also dropped out of the squad, despite starting the last match against Al-Jazira.

In his place, Wissing recalled Ahmed Al-Julaidan at right-back, lining up alongside left-back Faris Abdi and the centre-back pairing of Danilo Pereira and Stefan Keller.

Midfield stayed exactly as it was against Al-Jazira, with the German starting the trio of Farha Al-Shamrani, Dion Lopy and Houssem Aouar.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajković
  • Defence: Ahmed Al-Julaidan - Kalidou Koulibaly - Stefan Keller - Faris Abdi
  • Midfield: Dion Lopy - Farha Al-Shamrani - Houssem Aouar
  • Attack: Moussa Diaby - Youssef En-Nesyri - Steven Bergwijn
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