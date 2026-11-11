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Alex Baena, the Atletico Madrid star, has revealed the behind-the-scenes tension that gripped the team's dressing room over comments made by Argentine striker Julian Alvarez last summer, after he expressed his desire to leave the club.

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Baena opened up about the crisis in an interview with Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", revealing that Alvarez's public comments about his future had not gone unnoticed within the squad and had left a clear mark on the mood among the players.

The Spanish midfielder admitted that having a teammate announce his desire to leave felt odd to the group. The players, he stressed, were not comfortable with the way the Argentine striker chose to air his position.

Baena said, as reported by "Foot Mercato": "It is natural for it to be a bit strange when one of my teammates publicly announces his desire to leave. We did not really like that, but I understand that a player might hesitate if he receives an offer from Barcelona or Real Madrid."

What bothered the players, he added, was not Alvarez's wish to try something new but the fact that he announced it in front of everyone. His teammates, Baena noted, would have backed him whatever he decided about his future.

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He had not spoken to the Argentine personally about the crisis. Even so, Baena believes Alvarez knew exactly what he had done and the effect his words might have on his relationship with the rest of the dressing room.

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The Atletico Madrid man went on to explain that Alvarez later handled the fallout by apologising to his teammates for the way things had looked. That step, Baena felt, counts in the striker's favour and shows he recognised the upset he had caused.

At the same time, Baena was keen to stress that the row never dented Alvarez's day-to-day commitment. The player is still grafting in training, he explained, chasing his best form and looking to help Atletico Madrid across every competition.

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The Spaniard also turned to the view of the Atletico fans, reckoning they have every right to be unhappy with the way events played out, a nod to the controversy around the striker's comments and the speculation over his future.

Those remarks lay bare just how deep the Alvarez saga cut inside Atletico Madrid. A matter about one man's future had become a dressing-room issue, even with attempts to contain it and calm the players.

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Julian Alvarez was the focus of the international media throughout the last summer transfer window, having announced his desire to leave Atletico Madrid as Barcelona pushed hard to sign him and bolster their attack, especially after the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid, though, refused to negotiate with Barcelona and kept hold of the Argentine star, now in his third season at the club after arriving from Manchester City in 2024.