Al-Ittihad of Jeddah stumbled to a goalless draw with hosts Al-Fateh on Saturday evening, in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The Dean ran into the resilience of Croatian goalkeeper Adrian Simber. He guarded the Al-Fateh goal bravely, and Al-Ittihad's players could not find the net across 90 minutes.

Houssem Aouar started the visitors' attacking flood with a powerful strike, which Simber turned out for a corner in the 13th minute.

Steven Bergwijn was next. The Croatian keeper denied the Dutchman a powerful shot in the 28th minute.

Against the run of play, Al-Fateh's Lucas unleashed a powerful strike that passed just wide of the post as the Al-Ittihad players switched off. The first half ended goalless.

After the break, the visitors kept up their attacking pressure, and a header from Danilo Pereira struck the crossbar.

Raikovic, the Al-Ittihad of Jeddah goalkeeper, was outstanding to deny a shot from Lukas Haraslin.

Youssef En-Nesyri shot the Dean just wide of the goal. The post then denied Al-Ittihad of Jeddah a goal following a powerful strike from Muath Faqihi in the 89th minute.

Those remarkable saves earned Croatian goalkeeper Adrian Simber the man of the match award in the Al-Ittihad and Al-Fateh game.

Al-Ittihad of Jeddah moved up to 8 points in fourth place, ahead of the Al-Nassr classico in the fifth round, while Al-Fateh's tally rose to two points in 16th place.