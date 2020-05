Bebou and Akpoguma feature in Hoffenheim loss as Bundesliga returns

Ivorian attacker Salomon Kalou remained suspended as Die Alte Dame returned to Bundesliga action with a win

Togolese winger Ihlas Bebou and Afro-Germans Kevin Akpoguma and Chinedu Ekene were amongst a host of Africans who returned to action as ’s became the world’s first major football league to resume matches during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a two-month break from football, action resumed in the German top-flight with matches taking place behind closed doors.

Bebou and Akpoguma both started for in their 3-0 loss to , who were without Salomon Kalou, at the PreZero Arena on Saturday.

Akpoguma's own goal and strikes from Vedad Ibisevic and Matheus Cunha secured the three points for Bruno Labbadia's men.

The win saw Hertha climb two places up the log to 11th, while Die Kraichgauer remained ninth.

Making his 24th appearance of the campaign since arriving in the summer for 96, Bebou struggled to make an impact and was eventually replaced at half-time.

Akpoguma, on the other hand, suffered an unfortunate incident as he scored an own goal for Hertha's first. The Super Eagles hopeful got in the way of Peter Pekarik's effort and accidentally deflected it into his own net.

The Hoffenheim defender and former German youth international has a Nigerian father and a German mother so he is eligible to play for either of the two countries.

He has revealed he will consider playing for the Super Eagles if Die Mannschaft continues to snub him.

Ivorian veteran Kalou was suspended “with immediate effect” by his club after posting a Facebook video of him breaking physical distancing rules with his teammates.

In the video, the former forward was seen shaking hands with teammates and interrupting a medical checkup of another Hertha player which prompted the club and the German football league to react angrily to the clip.

Another German-born Nigerian, Ekene remained unused on the bench.