'Be professional' - Aidil irked by attention on Kedah skipper Baddrol's absence in draw against UiTM

The 1-1 draw between UiTM FC and Kedah on Wednesday gave each side their first point of the 2020 Malaysia Super League campaign.

A 1-1 draw against university side UiTM FC on Wednesday is perhaps not the result wanted by fans, but it was nevertheless the Red Eagles' first Super League point of the season.

In the matchday three encounter that was held at the UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam, Kpah Sherman opened the scoring for the visitors at the half hour mark. In the 60th minute he had the chance to extend their lead from the spot, but his penalty was saved by goalkeeper Haziq Aris. Kedah would go on to rue the missed chance, when Gustavo Almeida equalised for the promotional side with eight minutes remaining on the clock.

The result gave the first point of the season to both teams, which had headed into the match from the relegation zone.

After the match, Aidil spoke of his relief with the draw, one recorded against a tough side.

"I think there are two ways of looking at it (the draw). The game was in our hands but it's never easy to play away games. UiTM are good at home, and have good fighting spirit and players who are eager to prove themselves.

"But what was positive was that we did not lose. We can do better; we dominated the game and did very well in attack and chance creation. I can't blame anyone because the players gave everything they had, and the ball did not go in. And the UiTM goalkeeper too deserves credit for saving the penalty and making a number of saves," answered the Singaporean.

He was however unhappy that the press were dwelling on the absence of skipper Baddrol Bakhtiar from the starting eleven.

"Why, why do you guys always ask that, whenever Ifwat (goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal) and Baddrol aren't playing? Football is a game of eleven players.

"But honestly, he has a fever and isn't well, and we have to take care of our players. If he falls sick, who's gonna take care of his family? Let's talk about the game and football, not about other things. Let's be professional," responded the -winning coach tersely.

