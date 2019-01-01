'Be positive' - Klopp promises Liverpool will not shelve attacking instincts

The Reds boss might have seen a 10-point lead fritter away but their approach as they pursue of Manchester City will not change

Jurgen Klopp insists will stick to their principals in pursuit of their first title in 29 years and sees no need to change their approach.

The Reds have surrendered a 10-point lead over defending champions and now trail Pep Guardiola's men by a point with nine games remaining.

are the Reds' next opponents on Sunday, by which time City may have increased their advantage after they face on Saturday teatime.

But Klopp will not ask his side to betray the approach that got them into the title race in the first place.

“The target is to win the game – not to go nuts in the game,” the German told the media. “The way we did it brought us where we are and if someone thinks we should now be 10 points ahead of City I can’t help this person.

"We are trying for the first time [for the title] and for the first time we are not in a bad position. Let's do what brought us here, plus more intensity if possible. With a positive atmosphere around us, let’s try it and not be this little weak flower.

“We are in a position that I don’t think a lot of people expected with nine games to go. Let’s try everything. Be positive, be lively, be on the front foot, be a real threat, use your power, all your skills and then we will see.”

Free-scoring during the first half of the campaign, Liverpool have seen their lead at the Premier League summit cut thanks to a failure to score in two of their last three top-flight games.

The goalless Champions League last-16 first leg stalemate with Bayern Munich means the 5-0 success over Watford is the only time they have found the net in their last four games in all competitions.

Klopp's side have come in for criticism for lacking ambition but the ex- boss can't understand the questions over their tactics.

“That’s not how I understand the game,” he added. “That is not how it works. That is why I was a bit disappointed in the last press conference because we don’t play Playstation. It is all a sign of being desperate. ‘Let’s try that way. Oh that doesn’t work, let’s try that way’.

“We are good at creating. We're creating much more than last season. In the last few games we didn't score as often, but 10 days ago we played against Watford and we were flying.

"Everything was brilliant. Then we have a draw and we talk again about finishing. It's all about realising what kind of situation you're in and using it, working it, and stuff like that. Not thinking about how it was weeks ago.

“It is about our situation in training and what is needed individually for the next opponent. That is all that we think about. We don’t stick to one formation or the other. It is not that we are stubborn and think about one system.

“I can remember when we played 4-4-1-1 and it was really good in the beginning and then people started talking about not winning the games in the manner they wanted us to win saying, ‘Is that really the right system? Why doesn’t Mo Salah play on the wing?’ There is always a reason to talk.”