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Bayern Munich news: Ralf Fährmann doubts Jonas Urbig is ready and expects a major signing

Former Bundesliga goalkeeper Ralf Fährmann doubts Jonas Urbig is ready to become Bayern Munich's number one.

"I'm very sceptical about it, to be honest," Fährmann said on Sport1-Doppelpass of Bayern's goalkeeping situation. Urbig is an "outstanding goalkeeper who has the routines programmed like a robot and is truly top-class, but we're talking about Bayern Munich," the former Schalke keeper continued. At the German record champions, it is "not enough simply to be a perfect goalkeeper. You need an aura, a certain amount of experience, a certain presence."

If Manuel Neuer ends his career next summer as expected, Bayern have earmarked Urbig to become their new number one. Neuer's unfortunate performance in the 2-2 draw in Augsburg even prompted debate over whether Urbig should take the job this season. The 23-year-old started Bayern Munich's two most recent matches, against Viking Stavanger (3-3) and RB Leipzig (6-1), while foot problems kept Neuer out.

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To explain his doubts about Urbig, Fährmann drew a comparison with former Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer. "When he was at Bayern Munich, he was already viewed critically," the 38-year-old said of the Swiss goalkeeper, who spent half a year at Bayern in 2022/23 before moving to Inter Milan (Sommer now plays for Club Brugge).

Fährmann also pointed to young goalkeepers who struggled with the burden of being Bayern's number one. "We've seen it in the past with Michael Rensing and Thomas Kraft. It's difficult to develop a goalkeeper from your own ranks who can then shoulder the weight of Bayern Munich," Fährmann said.

Rensing came through Bayern's youth system and spent years as Oliver Kahn's understudy before the club lined him up to succeed the Titan in 2008. But he failed to establish himself in the long term and left Bayern in 2010. Thomas Kraft also struggled to keep the job. In early 2011, the young keeper displaced the experienced Hans-Jörg Butt, only to return to a supporting role a few months later. Kraft then moved to Hertha BSC in the summer of 2011 after Bayern signed Neuer from Schalke as their new number one.

On Neuer's early days at Bayern, Fährmann rejected a comparison with Urbig. "Manuel Neuer had already played a great many games for Schalke, had played in the Champions League and for the national team, and had a certain standing at Schalke. He had the experience and the presence, and he had already shown what he could do. I don't see that with Jonas Urbig," said the former Schalke player. He believes Bayern will bring in a high-profile rival rather than rely entirely on Urbig: "I think Bayern Munich will buy another absolutely top goalkeeper, one who will cost a lot of money," Fährmann suggested.

Former Bayern star Stefan Effenberg strongly disagreed. "I don't think so," Effenberg said of Fährmann's transfer theory. "You mustn't forget: Urbig has played his games in the Bundesliga and, indeed, in Champions League knockout matches. All the points you listed apply to Urbig." For a young keeper like Urbig, there is nothing better "than learning alongside Manuel Neuer. And Neuer allows that, too. That's another significant factor in saying: I trust this goalkeeper," Effenberg said.

After moving from 1. FC Köln to Munich in early 2025, Urbig has made four appearances in all competitions so far this season. The newly capped Germany international's contract with Bayern runs until 2029.

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Bayern Munich news: Max Eberl praises Sacha Boey, but he remains a candidate for sale

Galatasaray took Sacha Boey on loan for the second half of last season, and Bayern Munich expected him to leave for good in the summer. No buyer came forward for the right-back, so he stayed in the squad.

Boey kept his standards high in training and continued to give his all. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany rewarded the 26-year-old with his first appearance of the season in Saturday's 6-1 win over RB Leipzig, bringing him on with just under a quarter of an hour left.

"That was nice! Min-jae (Kim, editor's note) was having a few problems, so he had to come off. Sacha gives 100 per cent in training. He throws himself into it," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said of the player who had seemingly been surplus to requirements. "He knows his situation here is extremely difficult. But he was there when needed. The coach rewarded him for his performances in training. And that's nice," Eberl continued.

According to Bild, Bayern's plan for Boey has not changed: they still want to sell the Frenchman in the upcoming winter transfer window if possible. His contract at Säbener Straße runs until 2028.

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Bayern Munich news: Can Manuel Neuer return against Arsenal?

Manuel Neuer's return to Bayern Munich's goal for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Arsenal remains uncertain.

Neuer had fluid in his foot, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said after Saturday's 6-1 win over RB Leipzig. The problem kept the 40-year-old out against the Saxony side and, a few days earlier, against Viking Stavanger (3-3). "We'll see whether he'll be ready by Wednesday," Eberl said, declining to confirm Neuer would return against the English champions.

But kicker reports optimism within Bayern. According to the report, those in charge at the German record champions expect Neuer to be available on Wednesday. If he is not, Jonas Urbig will deputise again.

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