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Bayern Munich news: Former Germany international slams Bayern's defending

Former Germany international Markus Babbel has criticised Bayern Munich's defending this season in blunt terms. His comments came just before Bayern produced an at times brilliant defensive display at Atletico Madrid. The German record champions, led by an outstanding Dayot Upamecano, kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight games.

Speaking to ran, Babbel said the lack of a settled centre-back pairing was "not the main reason" for the record champions' comparatively high defensive vulnerability. Min-Jae Kim and Jonathan Tah have instead taken turns alongside the established Dayot Upamecano.

Babbel pointed to "these unbelievable basic errors when conceding goals". "That really surprises me. The goals very often come from one-on-one situations in which the opposing player simply has better timing, and I find that alarming," said the 54-year-old, who spent a total of seven years playing for Bayern.

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After eight Bundesliga matchdays, Bayern have conceded eight goals, compared with just four at the same point last season. In the Champions League, the 3-3 draw away to Norwegian underdogs Viking Stavanger was a particularly poor defensive result. "As a coach and former defender, these unnecessary mistakes annoy me most, because they simply must not happen at this level," Babbel added.

At set pieces in particular, Bayern are "far too often a step too late. They lose such simple aerial duels; in our days as professionals, we would have been hung by our ears from the floodlight pylons for that," Babbel said. "It would have been absolutely unacceptable. The media would have torn us apart."

Now, though, he has "the impression that nobody gets upset about it any more. Nobody says: 'Hey, Jonathan Tah, why aren't you winning that aerial duel? You're a centre-back, you're in the better position, that can't happen.' And the same goes for his team-mates, especially the full-backs."

Babbel also sees considerable room for improvement in the defending of Nathaniel Brown and Alphonso Davies, particularly on the left. "Defensively, that no longer has much to do with the absolute top class," the 1996 European champion stressed. "They clearly have qualities going forward and, when they're focused, defensively too. But they allow too many chances and too many goals, so they both definitely need to improve."

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Bayern Munich news: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praises former Bayern star

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick singled out one of the English side's players for praise ahead of the Catalans' Champions League match against Aston Villa.

"The start to the season wasn't easy, but they've got back on track. You can see their confidence on the ball and the way they build their attacks," Flick said of Villa, before adding that striker Nicolas Jackson was playing "at an incredible level".

Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea but could not establish himself as a regular starter. He scored eleven goals in 34 appearances and left Säbener Straße after just one year, before Chelsea sold him to Villa for €55.5 million.

At the Birmingham club, the 25-year-old has hit top form, scoring five goals in his last five Premier League matches. That run included a brace in Villa's 2-1 win over Manchester City at the end of October.

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Bayern Munich news: Nathaniel Brown reveals defining moment in his career

Bayern Munich left-back Nathaniel Brown credits a formative conversation with his mentor Dieter Hecking as one of the things that helped him early in his professional career at 1. FC Nürnberg.

When Brown stepped up from the club's youth ranks to the first team, he initially struggled to find his place in the squad. Hecking, now managing director for sport at VfL Wolfsburg, worked as sporting director in Nürnberg from 2020 to 2024. The experienced coach also took interim charge between February and June 2023, when Brown made his breakthrough at the second-division club.

Hecking took Brown and several other talented young professionals aside. "He didn't exactly give me a telling-off, but he did say I should come out of my shell more, because I'm actually a good player but never show it," Brown recalled in an interview with Prime Video. "That definitely shaped me."

In the closing stages of the 2022/23 season, Brown became a regular starter under Hecking. He kept his place the following season before moving to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2024. At the Hesse club, the left-footer developed into a Germany international, then moved to Bayern this summer for €50 million and signed a contract until 2031.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Bayern linked with defensive prospect amid strong demand

Erik ten Hag, technical director at Twente Enschede since February, has confirmed that several top European clubs are interested in Twente's young centre-back Ruud Nijstad.

"There is indeed interest in him. Some of Europe's top eight clubs have asked about him," ten Hag revealed on the "Goedemorgen Eredivisie" programme on ESPN.

Bayern Munich have been among the clubs linked with Nijstad in recent months. Barcelona and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old Dutchman.

"It is remarkable that he consciously decided to stay at Twente for another year," ten Hag said, praising Nijstad's decision last summer not to move to a top club yet. The young defender secured a regular starting place at Twente in the second half of last season and has since become indispensable to the Eredivisie's fourth-placed side.

Although Nijstad's contract at Twente runs until 2029, ten Hag expects the Netherlands youth international to leave earlier. "Every club in the Netherlands has to sell every year. To remain competitive in Europe, you need a certain budget. And to ensure that, you simply have to sell," said ten Hag.

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