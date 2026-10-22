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"Should be earning 45 million!": legend calls for immediate Olise contract extension

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Bayern Munich news: Matthäus urges Bayern to extend Olise's contract

Lothar Matthäus believes Bayern Munich pay Michael Olise far less than he deserves. Germany's record appearance holder wants the club's decision-makers to extend the Frenchman's contract soon and give him a substantial pay rise. Otherwise, Bayern could lose him in the coming years.

"Of course, it also depends on the length of the contract. Olise is now at an age when every door is open to him. And if they don't extend his contract, he won't be playing for Bayern in a year or two. Because they certainly won't let him leave on a free transfer," Matthäus said on the Bild programme Lothar legt los.

Olise reportedly earns around €14 million a year, a figure Matthäus believes fails to reflect his importance on the pitch. The 65-year-old thinks the winger already belongs among Bayern's highest earners.

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"We know what players at Bayern earn. He is probably seventh or eighth on the salary list. But for a year and a half, he has been performing like one of the very best. So they could adjust his salary and add another year or two to his contract. If they absolutely want to keep this player, they have to raise his salary. Into the same range as Musiala or Kane," Matthäus explained.

Keeping Olise for the long term is Matthäus's priority. He would not consider selling the Frenchman. "I would never sell a player like that. I would always try to keep him for as long as possible. But then, of course, you have to offer more financially," Matthäus stressed.

On the pitch, the 24-year-old continues to make his case for a pay rise. After a season at Ballon d'Or level, Olise has started the new campaign among the world's best players, with nine goals and five assists in his first ten competitive matches.

"He doesn't just bring us joy with his football. His entertainment value is enormous. I go to the stadium to admire the difference-maker. Much like Messi or Maradona. Olise doesn't just love the ball; the ball loves him too," enthused the national team's record appearance holder.

Europe's top clubs have taken notice. Real Madrid are also reportedly very interested in Olise. The Spanish giants reportedly had the Frenchman on their list last summer but never made a concrete offer. Given his performances and his importance to Bayern Munich, a deal would be costly. A transfer fee of more than €200 million looks realistic.

Olise's Bayern contract runs until 2029, but the club's decision-makers want to extend it early.

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Bayern Munich news: "Get out of my office!": Matthäus reveals Hoeneß outburst

Lothar Matthäus and Uli Hoeneß go back decades, to when Matthäus played for Bayern Munich and Hoeneß managed the club. Matthäus has now recalled an outburst from Bayern's current honorary president during that period.

Speaking on the programme, Germany's record appearance holder described a fine Bayern gave him in the 1990s. "The biggest fine I was given was 10,000 Deutschmarks, because I took advertising photos on a mountain without permission, for the company Bogner. Willy Bogner asked me to take a few photos," Matthäus said.

He then explained what happened: "I stood there and the photos were taken. An RTL camera was there too, covering the advertising shoot. It was directly above the car park; I only slid about 50 metres downhill to my car."

Bayern never deducted the 10,000 Deutschmarks fine, around €5,113 when converted, from Matthäus's salary. After noticing a month later, the 1990 World Cup winner decided to ask Hoeneß about it.

"I went up to Hoeneß's office with my payslip and said: 'Uli, you forgot the 10,000 Deutschmarks I was fined for skiing without permission, even though I wasn't skiing at all.'" The Bayern manager did not welcome the reminder. "Then he said: 'Get out of my office!'" Matthäus recounted.

In the end, Matthäus did not have to pay. "The 10,000 Deutschmarks did appear in the media, but they were never paid," he clarified.

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Bayern Munich rumour: Bayern face losing a superstar

Klara Bühl looks increasingly likely to leave Bayern Munich. Sport Bild reports that the international could depart the German champions on a free transfer next summer.

Barcelona lead a long list of interested clubs, having been linked with Bühl for several months. Other top European sides are also reportedly considering a move for the 25-year-old, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, London City Lionesses and Olympique Lyon.

At Bayern Munich, Bühl reportedly earns around €300,000 a year, making her the team's highest earner. According to the report, a move to Spain, England or France could double her salary.

Last week, kicker reported that she had yet to make a final decision. Bühl also left her options open when she spoke to ZDF in October. "I can imagine anything," she said, while stressing that she felt "very, very comfortable" at Bayern Munich. "I know what I have in Munich."

Bayern's decision-makers want clarity soon. Women's football director Bianca Rech said the club would like a decision on Bühl's future by the end of the year if possible.

Losing Bühl would leave a gap on the pitch. One of Bayern's key players, she has seven goals and nine assists in ten matches this season. Soccerdonna estimates her market value at €1.65 million, making her the third-most valuable player in the world. Her contract in Munich runs until 2027.

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Bayern Munich news: former Bayern star Palhinha meets young fan

Joao Palhinha fulfilled a young fan's wish at Benfica Lisbon. The Portuguese player moved from Bayern Munich to his former club in the summer for around €14 million including bonuses.

Fifteen-year-old Matilde had posted on Instagram that she wanted to visit Benfica's stadium and meet winger Andreas Schjelderup. Palhinha saw her wish and, according to Bild , organised the visit himself. Matilde has butterfly disease, a rare genetic skin disorder that can make even the slightest touch painful.

When they met, the midfielder told her: "You are a true champion; you must never doubt that. My team-mates and I admire you very much. We're friends now, we'll stay in touch and I hope to see you at the stadium more often."

Palhinha also gave Matilde a Benfica shirt and arranged for her to meet other players, the coach and the club president.

Afterwards, Matilde shared her gratitude on Instagram. "Life sometimes presents me with challenges that aren't easy. But days like this remind me that there are people who make the world a more beautiful place," she wrote.

She then addressed Palhinha and Benfica directly: "Thank you for making me feel that, despite my illness, I'm a girl who is allowed to dream and experience magical moments."

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