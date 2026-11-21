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Bayern Munich boss Jan-Christian Dreesen has a bold demand for the Bundesliga. Pep Guardiola looks back fondly on his time in Munich, while the club weigh up whether to enter the transfer market this winter. News and rumours from Bayern Munich.

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Bayern Munich news: Dreesen makes bold demand of the Bundesliga

Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or win has strengthened Bayern Munich's hand in the transfer market, according to club boss Jan-Christian Dreesen.

“It shows that at Bayern Munich you can compete not only for titles but also for the Ballon d’Or. That is enormously important for us when we are working in the transfer market and want to persuade players to come to the Bundesliga,” he explained in an interview with AZ.

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Dreesen went further, saying the league “ought to pay us something extra, because nothing could be better for the Bundesliga than having the best player at the moment – for its own marketing. It also rubs off on the other clubs and, above all, on the league. It makes the league more attractive and should motivate every other club to step up too.”

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Bayern Munich news: Pep Guardiola looks back fondly on his time in Munich

Pep Guardiola coached Bayern Munich for three years from 2013 to 2016. He recalled his time with the German record champions fondly in an interview with Bundesliga Magazine. “Our time in Munich was the best time for us as a family,” said the Spaniard. “Our children were five, nine and twelve years old then. Back then we were all together; today they contact Mum and Dad by mobile phone or social media.”

In Munich, the city on the Isar, he had “found everything I had dreamed of. Bayern Munich – this club always works, regardless of the coach, the players or the staff. This club is outstanding,” Guardiola said. He also took a great deal from the Bundesliga for his own development: “The way you attack in Germany, the way you defend. It was an incredible experience for me, and I am more than grateful for what I learned here.”

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Guardiola also praised German fan culture, saying he would “not forget” the stadiums. “As well as Munich, Dortmund, Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Frankfurt, Schalke and Stuttgart – and the fans there. That is what will always stay in my memory,” he explained. “Winning titles, yes, that is good, it is important and gives you the chance to remain coach the following year. But the atmosphere in the stadiums, the fans in the Bundesliga – I will never forget that.”

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Bayern Munich rumour: New signings this winter?

Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Luis Diaz, Jamal Musiala, Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, and now Harry Kane and Michael Olise . Bayern Munich's injury list is long, but that has not changed the club's stance on January signings.

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According to Sport Bild , the record champions see no need to enter the transfer market in January. Club bosses believe the squad is strong enough despite several injuries.

Only further injuries or long-term absences before the winter break could prompt those in charge to reassess their position and change their minds.

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